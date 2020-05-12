The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we see the world. Truly, it has made us appreciate the small joys of life, and what happens when all of it is taken away from us. With the lockdown, all our freedom to roam around and live our lives was taken away. As we sit at home counting days for all of it to end, the Delhi Police decided to surprise two little girls with a small birthday celebration. Small gestures of kindness mean everything at such times, don’t they?In the video posted, one can see two young girls cutting a cake (presumably brought by the police), as the ‘Happy Birthday’ song plays. One can see five policemen clapping for the girls. Twitter user Vasudha Venugopal posted the video with the caption “Delhi police came to my neighbourhood just now to celebrate the birthday of two little girls.” Watch the video:Amid Lockdown, Delhi Police Helps Woman Get Food For Her CatsAs the pandemic has brought the world to a stand-still, such small moments of humanity have truly become the healing balm in times of uncertainty, pain and loss. Clinging to love and compassion, and reminding ourselves that when all of this is over - we must never forget to reach out, ask people how they’re doing, and live as a society that cares, rather than just exist in its small bubbles. Police across the country is going out of its way - celebrating weddings, birthdays, helping people feed their pets. So what can we as citizens do? We must reach out to all those we can. After all, what else matters? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.