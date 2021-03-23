Delhi Lowering Drinking Age to 21 Sparks a Meme Fest

The Delhi government on 22 March approved a new excise policy, under which the minimum age for consumption of liquor will be lowered from 25 to 21 years.

During the press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said there will be no government liquor stores in the city, nor will new liquor shops open in the capital. The move comes after the Delhi government panel’s suggestion to make 21 the permitted drinking age.

While Manish Sisodia said that the purpose of the new policy is to prevent evasion of tax and duties, the announcement made prompted a plethora of reactions online.