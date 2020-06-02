In times of distress, especially right now, the Sikh community has come out in huge numbers to help those in need. Whether it’s the 81-year-old Sikh man who has been keeping his dhaba open just for those commuting home on a lonely highway or the Gurudwaras who have been tirelessly preparing meals for the underprivileged, the community’s contribution and aid have been heartfelt and it doesn’t seem to stop!On Monday, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee launched a ‘Langar on Wheels’ service, reported news agency IANS.The members of the committee have decided to take their services beyond the walls of the Gurudwara and make it accessible to more people. There’s no better way to achieve that than to set up a mobile facility for the same! This step has been taken keeping in mind that despite the lockdown restrictions being relaxed, sources of income are still unreliable as of now, especially for daily wage earners. Moreover, Harmeet Singh Kalka, the General Secretary of the committee, felt that it was impractical for people to find their nearest gurudwara.Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa told IANS that 15 vans have been allocated for this initiative. They will take off from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib every day early in the morning and serve food to people in various places across the city. As of now, this ‘langar on wheels’ initiative will be effective for a month. Post that, the Committee will take a call on extending it. Social distancing will be top priority and the facility will be offered keeping that in mind.These vans will be stationed at various public places across Delhi, like railway stations and bus stops.(With inputs from IANS)Sikh Community Helps Frontline Workers by Delivering Pizza We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.