Delhi Gurudwara Feeds 40,000 People Everyday Amid Lockdown
Even as some of us sit in the comforts of our home, not everyone has the luxury of three square meals a day. Rising to the occasion is the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib which has taken it upon itself to provide food to those struggling in the national capital. The Gurudwara has opened up its kitchens and is currently feeding 40,000 people every day, reported Economic Times.
How Is This Being Achieved?
The same report also mentions that a total of 60 people are employed in achieving this task. 40 people are involved in preparing the necessary food and 20 more are needed to distribute it and take care of the logistics. The meal consists of rice, bread, sabji, dal and prasada.
Harbir Singh, who is in charge of the langar, told the publication, “We are providing food to over 40,000 people every day through our kitchen.” He also further specified that the Gurudwara kitchen is strictly adhering to all guidelines so as to not risk the lives of those working in the kitchen. He also assured that people are routinely sanitising their hands and taking all necessary precautions.
Long Kitchen Hours For The Good of Humanity
Making food for 40,000 people every day is no ordinary feat. The kitchen starts working at 5 am every morning and after six hours, lunch is ready for the scores of people who will start pouring in soon. Similarly, the dinner is kept ready by 6 pm and the work for it begins at 1 pm.
However, feeding so many people could easily take a toll on the gurudwara’s resources. When questioned about the same, Singh was quick to dismiss it. He said that the stock that they have will easily last until the end of the lockdown period. Additionally, they also have a system to procure more ration in place. He also added that so far, the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara has served over 4.5 lakh people.
(With inputs from Economic Times)
