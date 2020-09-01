Delhi Gurudwara Opens Low-Cost Dispensary, Serves 1 Lakh People
Gurudwara Bangla Sahib's new dispensary is called 'Bala Pritam Dawakhana'
With the objective of selling medicines at a price cheaper than regular stories, the members of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi have opened a dispensary within the gurudwara's premises, reported news agency ANI. It is called 'Bala Pritam Dawakhana.' The gurudwara hopes to make supply of medicines completely free in the future for whoever needs it. However, for now they will stick to selling it for cheaper.
"We are giving medicines at cheaper prices than other stores. There is no profit & no loss to us, we will try to make it free in future."Head Granthi to ANI
For the past few months, the members of the gurudwara have been reaching out to those affected by the pandemic and providing them with free food (langar). However, it is during these interactions that they realised that people need medicines as much as food. This is where the idea for sale of low-cost medicines came from and eventually led to the birth of the dispensary.
ANI reported that on the first day, the dispensary serves almost 1 lakh people.
The dispensary is functional from 10 am in the morning to 8 pm in the evening. Plans to extend the timings are in the works.
(With inputs from ANI)
