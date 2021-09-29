Delhi Eatery Offers Customers Rs 20,000 for Finishing a 10 Kg Roll In 20 Minutes
The 10 Kg Kathi roll can be found at a food stall in Delhi's Model Town.
Food lovers, here's your chance to win Rs 20,000, just for eating!
An eatery in Delhi is offering customers Rs 20,000 for finshing a whopping 10 kg Kathi roll. But there's a catch: you need to finish it in under 20 minutes.
Located in Model Town, Delhi, the Kathi Rolls of this eatery are going viral on social media. So what if you can't finish the roll? One thing you'll get out of this for sure is diarrhoea. Loaded with noodles and panner and all spicy sauces, eating this roll won't be anything short of a challenge. Check out the roll here:
How you would hold the roll to eat it in the first place is something that baffles us! But each one to its own, right?
