Female taxi drivers in India are rare but you know what’s even rarer? A female taxi driver amidst a pandemic! Ever since the country went into lockdown, Delhi’s Pooja Kumari has been relentlessly serving healthcare workers in the country’s capital. She works as an Uber driver and if often met with surprised reactions by her passengers who aren’t used to seeing a woman drive a commercial taxi.According to a report by Vogue India, Kumari works with Uber’s special service called ‘UberMedic.’ UberMedic was launched on 31 March to make transport services available to frontline healthcare workers. The company also provides free rides to healthcare workers in 23 cities.Every day, Kumari does a brave and courageous act by showing up for work.She constantly interacts with healthcare providers working with COVID patients and that puts her at risk. However, all safety protocols are followed.Like all Uber drivers, she has a safety kit which includes sanitiser, gloves, face masks and disinfectant sprays. Her car is also fitted with a plastic sheet which acts as a protective barrier by limiting contact between her and the passengers.She also told Vogue that even passengers are extremely cautious and usually have gloves and masks on. They sometimes often sanitise the seat before sitting.Kumari has been a taxi driver for some time now but this is a new experience for her. “I’m glad they chose me as the first batch of women drivers to be out there; it feels good to do my bit in this small way,” she tells the publication.(With inputs from Vogue)Amid COVID Kolkata’s Behala Gurudwara Provides Meals to Thousands We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.