In these dark times, kindness shines brighter than anything. One story of a Delhi farmer, in particular, will melt your heart!Pappan Gehlot, a Delhi mushroom farmer, recently displayed an unprecedented act of kindness and generosity by helping 10 of his workers go home on Thursday. Gehlot paid for the flight tickets of his workers so they could fly back home to Bihar, reported the news agency ANI. Gehlot felt that since the migrant workers had been working for him for the past two decades, this was the least he could do for them.He told ANI, "We tried to book trains tickets but were unable to do it. Then we thought these people have been working with us for over 20 years, their journey should be safe. So we got them medically examined and arranged flight tickets for them."Gehlot's kindness also made the workers immensely happy and gave them the opportunity to be able to experience a flight journey.The workers said that they had never imagined they would get to fly in an aeroplane. The workers also expressed relief and joy over the fact that they would not have to walk or cycle or scramble for a seat in a bus in order to reach home.The tickets for all the workers cost Gehlot Rs 68,000, reported Hindustan Times. He also additionally gave each worker Rs 3,000.In times like these, people like Gehlot are exactly what we need. The COVID-19 lockdown has been particularly disastrous for the migrant workers of the country. With every passing day, we hear a new tragic story. The situation calls for a more considerate and empathetic approach, just like Gehlot's. Here's hoping Gehlot's actions inspire other people who also have the privilege to help out the needy.(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)