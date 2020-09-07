Delhi Doc Finally Comes Home, Meets Family After 5 Months
Dr Ajit Jain has been treating COVID-19 patients for the past 5 months.
With every passing day, the number of corornavirus cases in India is increasing. Currently, the country's total tally has passed 4 million. For the health workers and other essential service providers out there, this is a crucial time as they have to give their hundred percent. Recently one such story of a Delhi doctor and the sacrifices he is making went viral, reminding us of just what it's like to be a doctor at a time like this.
Dr Ajit Jain, the nodal officer for cororonavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi recently went home for the first time in over five months, reported PTI. The interesting bit is that he lived merely half an hour away from the hospital in Kamla Nagar. However, the risk of taking the infection home and putting the lives of his loved ones at risk is what prevented him from going home.
Dr Jain had been in the hospital since 17 March.
Recently, when he finally went home, he was welcomed with tight hugs from his two daughters.
Upon his arrival, his wife performed an 'aarti' for him and his son shot his homecoming video for memories! They celebrated the ocassion by cutting cake and dining together for the first time since 17 March.
The main concern of the 52-year-old doctor was that he had aged parents living at home. He didn't want to put them at risk.
"Saving lives was the first priority. There was so much going on. I could talk to my family only at night, at 1 or 2 am."Dr Ajit Jain to PTI
The children would stay up till late just so they could speak to their father. They missed him terribly during the time he was away but, at the same time, they also understood the need for it.
In the five months of his service, Dr Jain has gone above and beyond his duties. He has made a WhatsApp group in order to keep touch with all his patients. He had also formed a special team that would talk to patients about general things in order to make them feel less anxious and lonely.
Like Dr Jain, there are many health care workers out there giving their all to the situation.
(With inputs from PTI)
