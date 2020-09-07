Delhi Doc Finally Comes Home, Meets Family After 5 Months

Dr Ajit Jain, the nodal officer for cororonavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi recently went home for the first time in over five months, reported PTI. The interesting bit is that he lived merely half an hour away from the hospital in Kamla Nagar. However, the risk of taking the infection home and putting the lives of his loved ones at risk is what prevented him from going home.

Dr Jain had been in the hospital since 17 March.