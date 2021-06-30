Dehradun Man To Adopt 100 Kids Who Lost Both Parents to COVID-19

Sharma's JOY has been working continuously during the pandemic to help as much as possible. Right from free oxygen cylinders to medicines and medical kits, the NGO has put its best foot forward for the country's COVID-19 response. Amidst this, a step to adopt 100 orphaned children comes as a great news. More and more children are losing both their parents every day owing to the pandemic, with no one to support them or look after them.

It is great to know that people like Sharma and NGOs like JOY have their backs.