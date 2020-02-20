Deepika Padukone’s Romi Dev Post Starts Gender Role Debate
Recently, Deepika Padukone released a picture of her first look from ‘83 as Romi Dev alongside Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev in the film. While sharing the look on Twitter, Deepika wrote, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83”
However, this has lead to a gender role debate on Twitter. Some haven’t taken kindly to this and have called her statement ‘regressive’ while the others have defended her statement. One user said, “This glorification of stories where a woman “puts her husband’s dream before her own” is exhausting. I am tired of having to see women give up their own dreams and aspirations for their husbands, and I am even more tired of the cinema industry acting as if it’s a good thing.”
There was also contrarian opinions from people who agreed with the statement. One user said, “Girls/Ladies overreacting on this is sooo cringe ugh. They put feminism in every fkn thing. Its about EQUALITY not feminism. She legit knew her husband will become something big and win a damn world cup for his country. Its about being generous and not selfish.”
