Deepika Padukone’s Romi Dev Post Starts Gender Role Debate

Recently, Deepika Padukone released a picture of her first look from ‘83 as Romi Dev alongside Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev in the film. While sharing the look on Twitter, Deepika wrote, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83”