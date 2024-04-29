'Looks Like Zendaya From Dune': People On Deepika Padukone's New 'Kalki' Poster

The highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, has generated significant buzz as the makers recently revealed its new release date along with a fresh poster.

This promotional material prominently featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Following its unveiling, the poster quickly gained traction on social media platforms, where numerous users drew comparisons between Deepika's appearance and that of Zendaya in Dune.