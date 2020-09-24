NCB Summons Deepika On Same Day As Farmers' Protest? Asks Twitter

Coincidence? Or not?

NCB Summons Deepika On Same Day As Farmers' Protest? Asks Twitter
As a part of the ongoing Bollywood drug probe, actor Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 25 September. The day of her summoning happens to coincide with the nationwide protests by farmers. Farmers across the country are currently protesting against the controversial farmer bills that were recently passed in the Rajya Sabha. Social media users were quick to point out that the two events were happening on the same day.

Here's what they said:

Journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted, "Can the farmers protest outside NCB on the 25th?"

Another user wrote, "I don't understand why farmers are protesting on the same day on which Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the NCB. Are they trying to divert people from real issues like drug abuse in Bollywood?"

