Daily Wager’s Daughter Secures 481 Rank in UPSC, Aspires To Be an IAS Officer

Such is the story of S Aswathy, the daughter of a daily wage worker in Kerala, who managed to clear the UPSC exams and also secured a rank of 481. She cleared the exams in her fourth attempt, and is currently preparing for the prelims of this year's UPSC exams, and is on her way to becoming an IAS officer.

"Though I am happy that I cleared the examination, I may get IRS (Indian Revenue Service). As my dream is to become an IAS officer, I am preparing for the upcoming UPSC examination," she told in a statement to The New Indian Express.

Cracking the UPSC exams had been a dream for her since she was in the eighth grade, but she let go of it for a few years and instead decided to pursue engineering from the Government Barton Hill Engineering College in Thiruvananthapuram. Originally from Karikkakom, she got placed at Tata Consultancy Services, Kochi, in 2015.

Two years into the IT job, she found her urge to appear for the civil services exams growing even more. That is when she decided to quit and pursue her dream full time. It is now, at 27, that Aswathy is finally able to do.

Her parents couldn't be more proud of her achievements. Her father, Premkumar P, said, "I am proud of my daughter. She is hardworking and she was excellent in her studies from her school days." She has a younger brother and her mother is a homemaker.

Here's hoping all aspirants are able to achieve their dreams just like Aswathy did, and make the country a better place!

(With inputs from The New Indian Express).