Odisha Labourer Doesn't Need to Work For Wages Anymore, Thanks to YouTube

Isak's channel, 'Isak Munda Eating', has done so well on YouTube that he doesn't need to work for wages anymore, and has left his labour-intensive job. He first got the inspiration of creating his own channel when he saw one of his friends watching a food blog on YouTube. That's when he thought of doing something similar.

He borrowed some money to buy a smartphone and record his videos, and investment that would reap him amazing results in no time.

"I had taken a loan of Rs 3,000 to buy my first little smartphone to make videos. My first video has been viewed by more than 4.99 lakh people. I make videos about life in my poor household and village, showing what and how we eat. I am happy my videos are received so well by many. I am making a decent income now," said Munda in a statement to News18.