Corona Lockdown: Daily Wage Earners Reach Village, Self-Quarantine
While the ongoing 21-day lockdown was a necessary step in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the decision did come down hard on the daily wage earners of the country. For migrant labourers of the country, a lockdown means no income. Naturally the only way for them to sustain would be to return to their hometowns. On 28 March, many such workers thronged Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus terminal to catch a bus ride that would take them to their homes. However, despite such a grim situation, their spirits are not broken.
Recently, a Facebook user shared the story of twelve daily wage labourers belonging to Pipalguda village of Kalahandi district of Odisha. According to Charudutt Acharya’s Facebook post, these workers fled Kerala the minute they heard about the lockdown. However, upon reaching their village, they took steps necessary to keep the villagers safe. They immediately reached out to the district centre to get themselves tested. Following their test results, which were negative, they decided to self-quarantine themselves outside of the village for 14 days, as is the protocol suggested by the government.
The Facebook post reads,
Acharya further adds, “They could have quietly slipped into their homes in the village and probably not come under the administration scanner. But, these 12 wise men, went straight to the district testing center to get themselves checked. They all tested negative. Yet to be doubly sure, they have self quarantined themselves in a forest outside their village for 14 days, as precaution.”
Acharya signs off with, “Let's be inspired by them. Let's stay safe indoors and help those who cannot. May the curve flatten today.”