Corona Lockdown: Daily Wage Earners Reach Village, Self-Quarantine

While the ongoing 21-day lockdown was a necessary step in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the decision did come down hard on the daily wage earners of the country. For migrant labourers of the country, a lockdown means no income. Naturally the only way for them to sustain would be to return to their hometowns. On 28 March, many such workers thronged Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus terminal to catch a bus ride that would take them to their homes. However, despite such a grim situation, their spirits are not broken.