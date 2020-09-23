There’s Hope, Says Twitter As TIME Mag Honours Shaheen Bagh Dadi

An 82-year-old grandmother who became the face of Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi earlier this year has now been declared one of the most influential people of 2020. Bilkis has featured on TIME magazine's list of 100 'Most Influential People of 2020,' along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. When the anti-CAA/NRC protests were sweeping the country, Bilkis was one of the three dadis who became icons of resistance at Shaheen Bagh.

Take a look at how social media users are reacting to the news: