There’s Hope, Says Twitter As TIME Mag Honours Shaheen Bagh Dadi
Bilkis is on TIME magazine's list of 100 'Most Influential People of 2020' along with PM Modi & Ayushmann Khurrana.
An 82-year-old grandmother who became the face of Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi earlier this year has now been declared one of the most influential people of 2020. Bilkis has featured on TIME magazine's list of 100 'Most Influential People of 2020,' along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. When the anti-CAA/NRC protests were sweeping the country, Bilkis was one of the three dadis who became icons of resistance at Shaheen Bagh.
Take a look at how social media users are reacting to the news:
During the Shaheen Bagh protests, Bilkis, Asma Khatun and Sarvari would show up every single day to protest. The determination and energetic spirit of these 'Dadis of Shaheen Bagh' proved that age is merely a number.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.