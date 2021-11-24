ADVERTISEMENT

Confusion Around Possible Crypto Ban Triggers Memes on Twitter

Please check up on your crypto investor friends.

A bill proposed in the Lok Sabha late yesterday talked about a ban on cryptocurrency trading, sending a wave of shock across investors who had a lot riding on this digital currency. Several cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereal saw a huge plunge in their values with a fall of about 15 and 17 percent respectively.

However, with reports coming in of a possible regulation and not a blanket ban, it looks like there is some hope left for crypto investors in the country.

As millennial and Get Z investors tried to make sense of these new rules, a lot of memes cropped up on Twitter and it definitely looks like non-crypto investors got their redemption. Check out some memes here:

