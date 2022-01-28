ADVERTISEMENT

Cow Research Centre at Delhi’s Hansraj College Draws Flak on Twitter

The centre is reportedly built on a site that was previously meant for a girls' hostel.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hansraj College's Cow Centre draws flak online.</p></div>
i

One of Delhi University's most esteemed insitutions, Hansraj College, recently announced a new Cow Research and Protection Centre that would be built on campus. Apart from research activities, the centre would also provide free curd and milk to students.

The news has not exactly been received well by the students. Called the Swami Dayanand Saraswati Gau-Samwardhan ewam Anusandhan Kendra, this new addition has raised some questions. Many have talked about how resources are being wrongfully used for something like this, whereas others don't see the point of having a department such as this. Apparently, the centre is being built on a location reserved for a girls' hostel

Check out the reactions on Twitter here:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Published: 
