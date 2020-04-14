COVID-19 Positive Tamil Nadu Woman Gives Birth to a ‘Healthy’ Baby
All said and done, the COVID-19 outbreak has made us realise the value of human life. As lives are being lost to a pandemic across the globe, we’re realising the importance of healthcare and public policy in keeping the human race alive.
Recently, a COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to a “healthy” baby boy in Tamil Nadu. The boy was birthed at the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College Hospital. The caesarian delivery was carried out by a qualified team of doctors in a designated COVID-19 facility on the night of 11 April.
A similar incident took place in Kerala recently. According to The News Minute, a Kerala woman, after recently recovering from COVID-19, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. The woman and her husband, hailing from Kasaragod, had been admitted to Government Medical College at Pariyaram in Kannur on March 20 after being tested positive for the disease. On Thursday, the couple tested negative for the disease, after receiving appropriate treatment. The baby boy was born a little after noon on Saturday.
Here’s hoping for more such good news to shine bright despite the dark and gloomy times.
(With inputs from PTI)