COVID-19 Positive Tamil Nadu Woman Gives Birth to a ‘Healthy’ Baby

A similar incident took place in Kerala recently. According to The News Minute, a Kerala woman, after recently recovering from COVID-19, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. The woman and her husband, hailing from Kasaragod, had been admitted to Government Medical College at Pariyaram in Kannur on March 20 after being tested positive for the disease. On Thursday, the couple tested negative for the disease, after receiving appropriate treatment. The baby boy was born a little after noon on Saturday.