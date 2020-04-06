Kerala Nurse Declines Offer To Opt Out Of COVID-19 Services

Lini Puthussery, a 28-year-old nurse who died fighting the Nipah virus outbreak in north Kerala in 2018, is the nurse’s inspiration. A 2019 film based on her life, Virus, was also a big hit.

“After fighting the Nipah virus, which was more dangerous, our health workers are stronger now. It is time to stand with them,” said Lini’s widowed husband, Sajeesh. Lini had also left behind two children, aged six and two. Sajeesh was later offered a job in the healthcare department in Kerala.