Twitter ‘Salutes’ This Assam COVID Warrior Dressed in PPE

Recently, a Twitter user, Ron Bikash Gaurav, shared a photo of an exhausted nurse resting on the floor. The nurse is dressed in PPE from top to bottom. Gaurav talks about how high the temperature is in Khanapara, Assam and how it incredibly hard it must be for the medical staff to go about their day with PPE kits.

The caption reads:

"A heartfelt picture of a Nurse from Khanapara(Assam) Covid center: Temperature of Guwahati is around 32°. Now, just imagine the pain they are going through. Still, Some politicians/People are speaking Rabish. Proud of our @nhm_assam Warriors."