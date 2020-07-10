Twitter ‘Salutes’ This Assam COVID Warrior Dressed in PPE
Twitter is lauding COVID warriors for their efforts after this photo went viral.
If there's anyone we must thank during a crisis situation like this, it's the frontline workers who are critical in trying to curb the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to doctors and other medical staff, no amount of appreciation can ever be enough.
Recently, a Twitter user, Ron Bikash Gaurav, shared a photo of an exhausted nurse resting on the floor. The nurse is dressed in PPE from top to bottom. Gaurav talks about how high the temperature is in Khanapara, Assam and how it incredibly hard it must be for the medical staff to go about their day with PPE kits.
The caption reads:
"A heartfelt picture of a Nurse from Khanapara(Assam) Covid center: Temperature of Guwahati is around 32°. Now, just imagine the pain they are going through. Still, Some politicians/People are speaking Rabish. Proud of our @nhm_assam Warriors."
The photo went viral and currently has over a 1,000 retweets and almost 5,000 likes. Netizens began lauding frontline workers for their courageous and endless contribution.
Here's how they reacted:
India is currently the third-most COVID affected country in the world. With every passing day, cases are on the rise. Doctors, medical staff and cops are trying their best and we can contribute in our way by taking all precautions and social distancing at all times.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.