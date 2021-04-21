COVID+ Doctor Passes Away Hours After Bidding Adieu on Facebook
Dr Manisha Jadhav was a TB specialist based in Mumbai.
Dr Manisha Jadhav was a TB specialist from Mumbai who was infected with COVID-19. She put out a post on Facebook that read, "May be last good morning. I may not meet you all on this platform. Take care all. Body die. Soul doesn't. Soul is immortal."
The Times of India reported that Dr Jadhav passed away 36 hours later on Monday. Check out her last post here:
Needless to say, the news has left a lot of people heartbroken. Here is how they reacted:
India added 259,170 fresh cases in the country on Tuesday, with 1,761 deaths in a single day. This also marks the sixth consecutive day of India crossing the 200,000 cases mark.
According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), 168 doctors have passed away after contracting the infection and at least 1000 frontline workers have tested positive.
