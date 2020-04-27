In such tragic times, the police and the doctors around the world, leaving behind their personal lives, are working day and night for us to ensure our safety. While a few of them are fully donned in protective gear, some still remain at risk, vulnerable to the disease. Nevertheless, the united efforts of some common people like us help curtail such difficulties even during the pandemic.One such ideal example is of a 28-year-old Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal, who took a virtuous decision of distributing 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits among the Haryana police to help them fight against this pandemic. The PPE gear distributed, incorporated some masks, gloves, goggles and other protective gear for the police.Overwhelmed by the gesture, the Faridabad police took to Twitter to express their gratitude for the help.Nikita's husband, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, was a Pulwama martyr who was killed during a gun battle with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in February last year. They got married a year before the attack took place.Kaul also received appreciation from the state's Chief Minister as well.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Nikita Kaul, wife of martyr Major Vibhuti Shankar who laid down his life for the country, has provided 1,000 security kits (masks, goggles, gloves) for the soldiers of Haryana police who are fighting the war against Corona. I thank you for your help. Your contribution is valuable."Furthermore, Haryana is still battling against the coronavirus with 9 new positive cases and a total of 296 afflicted patients, as reported on Sunday. The new cases include a woman police sub-inspector and her three family members from Panipat district.Say Hello to Neon: The AI Video Bots That Have Human Emotions We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)