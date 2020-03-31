COVID-19: Saudi Doctor Stops His Son From Hugging Him, Breaks Down

This six-second clip tells the powerful story of doctors and healthcare professionals in these COVID-19 times.

A doctor in Saudi Arabia returns home, and as his son runs to him for a hug, the doctor stops him - for fear of infecting him - and breaks down under pressure.

Social media across the world has been flooded with reports and posts on the COVID-19 crisis. But few succeed in throwing light on the plight of healthcare professionals, policemen and sanitary workers like this tweet does.

The video has clocked over 11 million views across platforms.

Take a look: