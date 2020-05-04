With the outbreak of the coronavirus, a lot of our daily lives have turned upside down. The monotonous routines of our lives that we loved to hate - the dreaded Mondays and the sad nine to fives - all went away. However, there were many negative fallouts of it too. People lost their jobs, schools were shut down. For some, bigger plans and announcements got stalled. Exams got postponed, travel plans cancelled, weddings halted. However, a Nashik couple went ahead with their wedding, having a small ceremony at home without indulging in major celebrations. The Nashik police decided to surprise them with a special gesture of appreciation for abiding by the law.Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, took to Instagram to share a video of the police celebrating the couple.In the video, we can see the couple looking at the cops from their balcony, as the policemen speak to them through a loudspeaker. “Everybody must know that this girl got married without flouting any rules. And that she didn't give any celebratory colour to her wedding. But I'm also sad that you had to do it in such intense and critical circumstances. I will play a song on my phone to congratulate you on behalf of all of us.I'm sure good days are waiting for you after this lockdown and you will treat everyone for your wedding.” he says in Marathi as he proceeds to play the romantic song Mubarak Ho Tum Ko Ye Shaadi Tumhari.Amid Lockdown, Delhi Police Helps Woman Get Food For Her CatsIt is in moments of turmoil that small acts of kindness truly matter, they become the difference between clinging to hope and being distraught and giving up. Let us remember that we must do the best we can and help those around us remember that with caution and strategy, we will surely be back to normal life soon. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)