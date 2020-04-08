Lockdown: Muslim Men Carry Hindu Woman’s Bier to Cremation Ground

Due to the lockdown, there were no vehicles available to transport Draupadi Bai's body to the cremation ground. None of the relatives of the deceased, other than her two sons, turned up either, for fear of contracting an infection.

The woman's sons turned up late to her house - again, due to the lockdown. In the meantime, the Muslim boys had made all of the arrangements for the funeral.

Senior Congress Leader, and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath lauded the incident, in a tweet in Hindi.