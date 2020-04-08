Lockdown: Muslim Men Carry Hindu Woman’s Bier to Cremation Ground
Muslim youth in Indore carried the bier of Draupadi Bai, a 65-year-old Hindu woman to the cremation ground. They also helped her two sons carry out the final rites of the woman.
Due to the lockdown, there were no vehicles available to transport Draupadi Bai's body to the cremation ground. None of the relatives of the deceased, other than her two sons, turned up either, for fear of contracting an infection.
The woman's sons turned up late to her house - again, due to the lockdown. In the meantime, the Muslim boys had made all of the arrangements for the funeral.
Senior Congress Leader, and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath lauded the incident, in a tweet in Hindi.
“It is praiseworthy that people from the Muslim community along with the woman’s two sons carried the body on their shoulders for her last rites. This has set an example in society. It reflects our Ganga-Jamuna culture and such scenes enhance mutual love and brotherhood.”Kamal Nath, senior Congress leader.
Since 24 March, 2020, India has been under lockdown. There have been a total 5,194 cases of COVID-19 infections as of today (8 April), with 143 deaths.
The total number of deaths in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 18, and 13 of these cases are from Indore.
