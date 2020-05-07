COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenging environment for everyone. Essential services that were earlier easily accessible are not. We’re rationing our food and trying our best to keep our mental health in check. Corona warriors like police personnel and doctors are out there giving their 200% every single day and it’s something we must all not just appreciate but also remember until the end of time. Recently, cops came to the unexpected aid of a pregnant woman in Jodhpur.According to news agency ANI, a woman in Jodhpur had to give birth in a car with the help of police constables as her car broke down when she was on the way to the hospital. The situation was urgent and called for immediate, confident assistance on behalf of the police personnel and they all stepped up wonderfully. The incident occurred at Akhilya Circle in Jodhpur. The woman gave birth to a girl child.Preeti Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Rajasthan, said, “They were later shifted to a hospital. Mother & child are fine.”According to a report by Times of India, the police personnel arranged for medical help so the woman could give birth in the SUV she was travelling in. Following which, the mother and child were both admitted in a nearby hospital. Chandra also told the publication that the police heard the woman screaming in pain and came to her rescue.As can be seen in the photos, the area where the vehicle was parked was covered so as to ensure privacy.Watch: Assam Police Surprises 78-Yr-Old Man on B’Day Amid LockdownThis is one of the many instances of police personnel performing their duties to the best of their abilities and it makes us incredibly proud.(With inputs from Times of India)