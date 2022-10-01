Couple in Brazil Dye Waterfall for a Gender-Reveal Party; Spark Outrage Online

The incident occurred in Brazil's Mato Grasso, where the parents-to-be organised their party at the Queima-Pe River waterfall and coloured the water blue.

The video shows the entire waterfall turning blue as the people at the party celebrate and there are smoke bombs going off.

The waterfall is a famous destination for ecological tourism activities and serves as the main source of water for the locals of the area in Tangara de Serra, which according to the New York Post, has suffered a long period of drought recently.