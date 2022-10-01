Couple in Brazil Dye Waterfall for a Gender-Reveal Party; Spark Outrage Online
The waterfall is in Tangara de Serra region of Brazil that has suffered a long period of draught recently.
Lately, people have been going to extreme lengths for their gender-reveal parties. While it is a happy occasion for the couple and deserves a celebration, it doesn't warrant harm to others or the environment.
Like the couple in Brazil who dyed a waterfall blue as part of their gender-reveal party.
The incident occurred in Brazil's Mato Grasso, where the parents-to-be organised their party at the Queima-Pe River waterfall and coloured the water blue.
The video shows the entire waterfall turning blue as the people at the party celebrate and there are smoke bombs going off.
The waterfall is a famous destination for ecological tourism activities and serves as the main source of water for the locals of the area in Tangara de Serra, which according to the New York Post, has suffered a long period of drought recently.
After the pictures and videos of the incident went viral, the couple received major backlash online, with many calling the incident an environmental crime and asking for strict action against the couple.
Brazil's environmental authority SEMA (Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente do Mato Grosso) has taken the matter into their hands and an investigation is underway. The authorities will determine the extent of damage caused and take action accordingly.
While the couple deleted the original video after receiving criticism, it found its way to other social media platforms and this is what people have had to say:
(With inputs from NDTV and New York Post)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.