The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled many plans, including grand wedding preparations, which, let's be honest, are a big deal in India. But across the country, people are getting creative and trying their best to ensure that their wedding day remains special despite the circumstances. While some have chosen to have a virtual wedding, others are taking help of coronavirus warriors.Recently, a Pune-based couple got married with a little help from the local police! Marketing professional Aditya Bisht and doctor Neha Kushwaha were supposed to get married on 2 May. Their wedding was supposed to take place in Uttarakhand's Dehradun but none of those grand plans materialised due to the lockdown.But that did not stop the couple!Bisht and Kushwaha got married in the presence of a police officer and his wife, with the latter stepping in as the 'mother' and the 'father' for the 'kanyadaan' ritual, reported NDTV. The couple's real parents were also a part of the ceremony through video calls.In April, Bisht's father had called up the Pune police control room to check whether his son could travel to Dehradun during the lockdown. However, he was informed that the same would not be possible. Then, Bisht's father requested the police officer he was speaking to, Prasad Lonare, to get them married in Pune itself. Lonare took permission from his seniors and made the father's wishes come true amidst COVID-19 pandemic!From booking a hall to conducting the ceremonies, the Pune police played a big role in making this happen!(With inputs from NDTV)COVID: Nashik Police Celebrate Couple Who Got 'Married At Home'