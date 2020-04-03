Teacher Shows up at Front Porch to Clear Student’s Math Doubt
Amid the worldwide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, schools, colleges, offices, institutions are closed down and have been shifted online. Solutions like video calling and work from home have helped many keep their life on track. However, this is also birthing new, unique ways of approaching education.
Chris Waba, a math teacher at the Madison Middle School in the US, recently went lengths to clear one of his students’ doubt despite the pandemic. 12-year-old Rylee Anderson, couldn’t understand the concept of graphing a function in Algebra despite repeated lectures by her teacher. So she mailed her query to Math teacher Mr Waba and expected a bunch of mails or a phone call in return. Mr Waba did reply to his student with a justified solution but he knew that Rylee still might be struggling.
Rylee couldn’t ask for help from her parents as they weren’t home. Also, she thought her parents would not help her out anyway. Her reason being, as she told CNN, “My mom got all the questions wrong when she helped me before.”
Rylee's father, Josh Anderson later tweeted about this teacher-student duo and appreciated Mr Waba's efforts.
“Teachers all across the nation have been thrown into a situation like this. I think we’re all more comfortable being in front of our classes and that’s where we’d rather be. That’s what teachers are looking for, those smiles. That’s the joy of being a teacher and that’s what we do it for, Waba said.”