On 25 May, domestic flight services re-started in India after being shut for nearly two months amid the coronavirus lockdown. This allowed people to finally travel back to their hometowns and loved ones, including a little 5-year-old boy, finally got the chance to see his mother after three months.According to news agency ANI, Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi, where he was stranded in light of the lockdown, to Bengaluru after three whole months. He made the journey as a special category passenger.His mother told ANI, "My five-year-old son Vihaan has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months."The official account of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted a cute welcome message, "Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLRairport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers."Twitter was extremely happy with the courage that the 5-year-old boy showed by travelling alone. One user tweeted, "The five year old is very bold and deserves appreciation for his self confidence."