COVID-19: Karnataka Man Turns Old Fridge Into Disinfectant Chamber
With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, everyone is trying to do their best in fighting the disease, even if it means simply staying home. As doctors and other health professionals work day in and day out to fight the spread of the deadly virus, a group of researchers from Karnataka have done their bit by converting an old refrigerator into a disinfecting machine. The machine promises to get rid of 99.9% per cent microorganisms living on the surface of an item.
Called the doctors ‘Zero Cov’, the device was made by researchers Dr Arun M Isloor, head of Chemistry Department, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal and scholar Syed Ibrahim, in an attempt to fight the coronavirus, which has already infected over 10,000 people in the country.
According to reports in ANI, Isloor claims the device can disinfect anything that is kept inside it, including edible item like vegetables and fruits, as well as other things like books, currency notes, envelopes etc.
Dr. Isloor says that switching on the device for a mere fifteen minutes will disinfect the surface of any object that is kept inside it. He says he is willing to teach other residents who might want a similar device to ensure that no harmful viruses enter their homes through objects. According to reports, he handed over ‘Zero-Cov’ to NIT-K Director K. Uma Maheshwar Rao on Monday. Prof. Islur is an expert membrane technologist, and his team also produces hand sanitisers.
He promises that no harmful chemicals or toxins are used by the device to disinfect things. However, says the device should be completely closed while disinfecting as UV-C radiation, which is used by it, is harmful to the human body.
Indian scientists and researchers have been actively working to help fight the pandemic, coming up with more affordable tests, amongst other things. Meanwhile, as the lockdown is extended, the general public is beginning to feel lost and confused as they're locked up in their homes. It is important to cling to hope in such times and remember to do the right thing. The longer we stay home, the faster this ends.
With inputs from ANI, The Hindu.