COVID-19: Karnataka Man Turns Old Fridge Into Disinfectant Chamber

Dr. Isloor says that switching on the device for a mere fifteen minutes will disinfect the surface of any object that is kept inside it. He says he is willing to teach other residents who might want a similar device to ensure that no harmful viruses enter their homes through objects. According to reports, he handed over ‘Zero-Cov’ to NIT-K Director K. Uma Maheshwar Rao on Monday. Prof. Islur is an expert membrane technologist, and his team also produces hand sanitisers.

He promises that no harmful chemicals or toxins are used by the device to disinfect things. However, says the device should be completely closed while disinfecting as UV-C radiation, which is used by it, is harmful to the human body.