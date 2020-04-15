Kasturba Hospital’s Lab Doctor Works Tirelessly Amid COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult for everyone, but especially so for those at the frontline of the battle against the novel coronavirus. And these frontline warriors include healthcare workers, who are having to put in unprecedented amounts of effort. Recently, the official Instagram page of ‘Humans of Bombay’ shared the reality of one such professional. The professional works at the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, which is one of the first hospitals in the city to test people for the disease.
In the Instagram post, the healthcare professional talks about how her team first responded to the news of COVID-19.
“These past weeks have been a frenzy of preparing, testing & leading the lab at Kasturba. We've barely eaten or slept. Taking even a second off seems long when so many people are dependent on you,” she adds.
She further adds how “each other’s support & inside jokes” have helped her and her team keep their morale high even in times of crisis. She says, “But these are trying times & sometimes it gets overwhelming–when you realize these are actual lives & not just numbers. So I give them a pat on the back & assure them that today was better than yesterday.”
“Recently, it was the birthday of one of my technician’s kids, so I wasn’t expecting him at all. But, he wrapped up celebrations & reported to work by 11PM. Another teammate had to take a holiday as he’d been working for days on end, but he didn’t. When I asked why, he said, ‘Madam, the call of duty is more important.’”
The healthcare worker is also tremendously grateful for her team’s dedication to the cause. “I’ve literally had to force them to take a day off, after working tirelessly every weekend. Still, they come–they know they’re needed.”
In the post, the professional talks about how she makes sure her energy levels are high. She says she begins her day with a 20-minute routine where she prays “to feel the positivity & strength to take on the day.”
The healthcare professional’s husband and children don’t live in India. They have moved to the USA. However, she chose to stay back for career opportunities that came her way. However, things didn’t seem quite as bleak back then as they do now. But the woman’s enthusiasm and optimism is unfazed even at a time like this.
She says, “But serving humanity is greater than everything else. It gives me a sense of purpose & satisfaction–knowing that I'm able to help other families during this difficult time. A few months back, had someone told me that Corona was coming & I had the option to leave, I still would've chosen to stay–every single time.”
We hope all healthcare workers feel the same!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
