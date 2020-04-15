Kasturba Hospital’s Lab Doctor Works Tirelessly Amid COVID-19

The healthcare professional’s husband and children don’t live in India. They have moved to the USA. However, she chose to stay back for career opportunities that came her way. However, things didn’t seem quite as bleak back then as they do now. But the woman’s enthusiasm and optimism is unfazed even at a time like this.

She says, “But serving humanity is greater than everything else. It gives me a sense of purpose & satisfaction–knowing that I'm able to help other families during this difficult time. A few months back, had someone told me that Corona was coming & I had the option to leave, I still would've chosen to stay–every single time.”

We hope all healthcare workers feel the same!