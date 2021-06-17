ADVERTISEMENT

Cop Uses Plastic Stool as Helmet for Protection, Twitter Reacts

Cops in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh were seen using wicker baskets and plastic stools as protection gear.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cop Uses Plastic Stool as Helmet for Protection, Twitter Reacts</p></div>
i

Two cops in Uttar Pradesh were on anti-riot duty following the death of two men in a road accident in Unnao. The villagers were protesting and the officers were posted there to ensure nothing went wrong.

However, the cops did not wear their gear properly, and at the last minute, one of them used a plastic stool to cover his head in place of a helmet, and another used a wicker basket as a shield.

The SP has been questioned and the SHO has been suspended following their insubordinate actions towards safety measures, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The visuals of this have gone viral and netizens have also expressed their shock at the incident. Many have blamed authorities for not providing the officers with necessary equipment, and believe that the claims made by the police aren't true.

Cop Uses Plastic Stool as Helmet for Protection, Twitter Reacts

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

