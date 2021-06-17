Cop Uses Plastic Stool as Helmet for Protection, Twitter Reacts

Two cops in Uttar Pradesh were on anti-riot duty following the death of two men in a road accident in Unnao. The villagers were protesting and the officers were posted there to ensure nothing went wrong.

However, the cops did not wear their gear properly, and at the last minute, one of them used a plastic stool to cover his head in place of a helmet, and another used a wicker basket as a shield.

The SP has been questioned and the SHO has been suspended following their insubordinate actions towards safety measures, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh Police.