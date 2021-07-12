Mysuru Cop Spends Rs 3 Lakh From Own Pocket To Fix Pothole

An assistant sub-inspector of police in Mysuru, Doreswamy was first approached by the locals who were not able to get in touch with authorities about their problem. The area of concern here was the five-km road between Madapura and K Belattur, which connects the Chikkadevamma temple in HD Kote taluk, which had become increasingly dangerous for travellers because of its potholes.

Doreswamy decided to pay Rs 3 lakh to get the road fixed, and also helped the labourers when they finally came in to repair the road.

“There have been several accidents, injuring some people. People from over 30 villages use this road on a daily basis. Some ambulance drivers had brought this issue to my notice which prompted me to contribute to the cause,” said Doreswamy in a statement to The New Indian Express.

This is not the first time Doreswamy has displayed his philanthropic capabilities. Aside from fixing a road in the past two, he is also the adoptive parent of two minor girls who lost their parents.

Good samaritans like these who go out of their way to make society better are indeed inspirational!

(With inputs from The New Indian Express).