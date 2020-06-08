Uplifting the moods of those stuck in quarantine centres in such distressing times, Rinku Singh, a man from Bihar is bringing smiles to the faces of many with his uber-cool dancing skills. In a viral video, Rinku can be seen wearing a dhoti and vest, mimicking Mahmood’s expressions to ‘Chatur Naar’ from the actor’s wildly loved film- Padosan.Rinku has been working as a cook at a shelter home for migrants in the Kaithar district of Bihar. In the video, Rinku is dancing with utmost joy in what looks like a school’s classroom turned into a quarantine centre. Local reports spoke about Singh being a folk artist and also a very gifted theatre performer who had to let go of his love for the arts due to poverty.During the pandemic, Singh is working at a quarantine centre where his job responsibilities entail the proper feeding of migrants at Sarv Lakshman High School in Sujapur. However, since he’s an artist and performer he tries to brighten up everyone’s days amidst the stress with his talent. In the video too, people taking shelter here were seen cheering and motivating him while he danced for them. The video has been shared on multiple social media and garnered over 3.5 million views.He also performed to another Hind classic from the 90’s and enchanted everyone with his fun moves to Salman Khan’s song “Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi. Rinku’s dancing videos have become a hit on social media.Here’s looking upto humans like Rinku who remind us to always be in pursuit of joy, no matter how tough the times might be.On Unlock Day 1, Mumbai Police’s Uri Meme Is the Reminder We Need(With inputs from Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.