'Shameful': Comedian Atul Khatri Called Out for Insensitive Joke on Afghanistan
Comedian Atul Khatri made an insensitive joke about the Afghanistan crisis.
Comedian Atul Khatri recently took to Twitter to comment about the crisis in Afghanistan, and a lot of users on Twitter pointed out how it was in bad taste.
Afghanistan has been taken over by terrorist organisation Taliban, and is in a state of crisis ever since President Ashraf Ghani fled the country along with some top diplomats. As most of the citizens, especially women, children and human rights activists face a severe threat to their survival, the entire world is shocked to see the downfall of the country.
Amid this, comedian Atul Khatri tweeted "Af-gone-istan" creating an insensitive pun out of the situation. Users on Twitter called him out for this and have asked him to delete the tweet. Check it out here:
