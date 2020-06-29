As a kid, remember bumping into your teacher outside of your school premises and being stunned at spotting them in a different avatar. They wouldn’t be dressed in their usual professional attire and it was mildly disorienting always. Well, something like that happened on Twitter after a photo of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on a Harley Davidson bike recently went viral.The photo was posted by the official Bar & Bench Twitter account. CJI Bobde can be seen enjoying his Harley Davidson. He is surrounded by people.“Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt”Take a look:As soon as Twitter discovered the photo, netizens were thrilled at the sight of the CJI doing something so...casual.Here’s how they reacted:A user wrote, “Good to see our lordships in the human avatar”What a pun!Another user said that the CJI could be a part of a bike gang called “Riders of Justice.”Praises galore for the CJI.John Abraham? Nope. It’s Justice Bobde!Baby Boomers to Gen Z, The Lockdown Across Different Generations We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.