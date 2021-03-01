Twitter Reacts to CJI’s ‘Will You Marry Her?’ Comment in Hearing

In an appalling incident, the Supreme Court on 1 March 2021, asked a government servant who has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl whether he would marry the victim.

This exchange happened while Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was hearing an appeal regarding Bombay High Court’s order to set aside anticipatory bail that was given to the accused by the Sessions Court.

CJI Bobde asked, "Will you marry her?", to which the advocate said, "I will take instructions."