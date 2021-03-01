Twitter Reacts to CJI’s ‘Will You Marry Her?’ Comment in Hearing
The accused is allegedly being charged for the repeated rape of a minor.
In an appalling incident, the Supreme Court on 1 March 2021, asked a government servant who has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl whether he would marry the victim.
This exchange happened while Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was hearing an appeal regarding Bombay High Court’s order to set aside anticipatory bail that was given to the accused by the Sessions Court.
CJI Bobde asked, "Will you marry her?", to which the advocate said, "I will take instructions."
Giving a bizarre response to this, CJI Bobde said, "You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant."
The accused is being charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) for raping a 16-year-old distant relative repeatedly by threatening her of an acid attack.
It has been alleged that the victim’s illiterate mother was coerced to sign an undertaking claiming that the sexual relations were consensual, also promising the victim’s mother that the two will be married when the victim turned 18.
“I wanted to marry her. But she refused. Now I cannot as I am already married,” said the counsel on behalf of the accused in the court.
Netizens have been shocked with the statements that were made in the court during the hearing.
Have a look at some reactions here:
After the Sessions Court had grated an anticipatory bail to the accused, the Bombay High Court had taken note of the incident and called it an ‘atrocious’ order.
