Civil Engineer Quits Job to Run Cow Farming Business, Earns 10 Lakh per Month

His cow farm has become successful because of all the research and effort he put into making it optimal for use. He bought a machine that makes cow dung dry that makes it easier for farmers to use. Jayaguru sells almost 1000 bags of this cow dung alone every day.

He also used a cow dung slurry by mixing cow dung, cow urine, and water, a mixture useful to farmers. He stores and sells about 7,000 liters of this each day. Even the water he uses to bathe his cows does not go to waste and is repurposed into a better use. This level of efficiency has made him a successful cow farmer, who not only does well for himself but also makes working easier for the farmers he caters to.

He also sells about 30-40 kg ghee and 750 liters of milk daily. "We have around 10 staff to help us with all these work. We have several machinery like milking machine that reduces the burden on the labor and good water facilities inside the cowshed so that one need not spend too much time cleaning the shed. Such small but effective changes increases productivity," he explained.

Jayaguru finally plans to use government incentives for his business and start-ups in general and make his business completely self-sufficient.

(With inputs from News18).