Circles, Lines, Boxes: How to Practice Social Distancing in Queues

Social distancing is the most important measure that is being taken across the world to cut down the transmission of coronavirus.

It simply means keeping a physical distance of at least 1.5 metres from each other, and some stores and shops in India have come up with ingenious ways to ensure that this is practiced – even when you’re standing in queue.

Several images are being shared on social media from various parts of the country where people have marked circles or drawn boxes on the road with chalk, to discipline people in maintaining a healthy distance between each other.