Chinese Ice Cream That Doesn’t Even Melt Under Fire Goes Viral
The brand that made this ice cream is also known as the 'Hermès of ice cream' back in China.
A luxury Chinese ice cream brand also known as the ‘Hermès of ice cream’ in the country has found itself in the middle of a controversy as their latest ice cream doesn’t melt even under fire. The brand, Zhong Xue Gao, is under fire (just like its ice cream) and customers are questioning the ingredients with which it was made.
A video has gone viral on social media where apparently, a customer put the basalt coconut flavour of the ice cream under the test. Even after burning it at a temperature of 31 degrees, the ice cream did not budge.
The video was uploaded on Chinese video platform Weibo. With more than 500 million views, the authenticity of the ice cream is now under question.
Zhong Xue Gao, in return, has responded to the controversy and said that all of its products are in compliance with health and safety guidelines. The matter will not be investigated by a professional institution.
“The main components of the baysalt coconut-flavoured ice cream are milk, single cream, coconut pulp, condensed milk and milk powder. Forty per cent of this ice cream is solid materials,” said the ice cream company in a statement on Weibo.
