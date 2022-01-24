22-Month-Old Child Goes on Spending Spree, Buys Furniture Online Worth $1700
Ayaansh from New Jersey recently placed an online order and purchased all the items in his mother's cart.
A toddler in New Jersey, USA went on a shopping spree of over $1,700 while playing with his mother’s phone. The child, Ayaansh Kumar and his family had just moved into a new house. His mother Madhu Kumar had a lot of things in their cart on the Walmart website, and while playing with his mother’s phone he accidentally placed an order for all the items in the cart.
According to a report by News12, the family was moving into their new home and was in the middle of picking out their furniture. They were very surprised to find a steady stream of packages arriving at their doorstep. “He just went to the cart and whatever was there, boom, he just clicked and all payments just went through. ” father Pramod Kumar said. The haul was mostly furniture.
“The first person came with the box and he put it next to the door. The second person came, then first step, then second step then third, it was a queue,” Madhu Kumar said. Thankfully, Walmart has agreed to give them a full refund for any purchases they return. His mother said, “He likes phones because everybody is virtual. They are busy with their phones, his siblings are always with their phones and I don’t know, I think he needs a phone.”
The family has now put passcodes on their devices and removed any credit card information to prevent this from happening again. This incident really makes you think about how these days even toddlers are well versed in using the latest technology in the market.
(With inputs from New York Post)
