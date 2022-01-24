22-Month-Old Child Goes on Spending Spree, Buys Furniture Online Worth $1700

According to a report by News12, the family was moving into their new home and was in the middle of picking out their furniture. They were very surprised to find a steady stream of packages arriving at their doorstep. “He just went to the cart and whatever was there, boom, he just clicked and all payments just went through. ” father Pramod Kumar said. The haul was mostly furniture.

“The first person came with the box and he put it next to the door. The second person came, then first step, then second step then third, it was a queue,” Madhu Kumar said. Thankfully, Walmart has agreed to give them a full refund for any purchases they return. His mother said, “He likes phones because everybody is virtual. They are busy with their phones, his siblings are always with their phones and I don’t know, I think he needs a phone.”