Chicago Men Go Viral After Wearing Sarees To Indian Friend's Wedding
One Instagram user commented, "Can I have the confidence?"
In unexpected yet wholesome news, two men are trending for sporting sarees and bindis at their Indian friend's wedding in Chicago. The viral clip was shared by Paraagonfilms, a group of Chicago-based wedding videographers, who were entrusted with documenting the wedding ceremony. Sharing the clip, they wrote, "Just a typical wedding morning with the groom's 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees.''
The clip - currently standing at 32.5K likes and 179 comments - shows an Indian woman assisting the men as they get dressed for the wedding. After donning green and purple sarees, the duo completes the look with bindis on their foreheads. The video follows them as they walk down Michigan Avenue and reach the wedding venue. As soon as the groom catches a glance at his friends' attires, he bursts out laughing. The clip ends with the trio hugging and sharing memories of the special day.
As soon as the clip was released, netizens embraced it wholeheartedly. While some hailed the men for wearing outfits that are stereotyped as "women's wear", others gushed over their appreciation for their Indian friend's culture.
Here are some social media reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Wedding Viral Videos Chicago
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.