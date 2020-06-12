While COVID-19 can seriously impact one’s physical health, it also has the potential to affect an individual’s mental health - something Royapettah Assistant Commissioner of Police MS Bhaskar is considerate of. The Chennai-based senior police officer has devised a unique way to help COVID-19 patients - by creating a WhatsApp group to cheer them up, reported The News Minute.According to the report, ACP Bhaskar is well aware of the fact that being under home quarantine can seriously affect one’s mental health. So, on 1 June, Bhaskar created a WhatsApp group called ‘Officials and anti-COVID team’ with the intention of supporting those under home quarantine.“The thing about this COVID-19 disease is that it can play with your mental health. These patients in quarantine are vulnerable and physically cut off from the world,” ACP Bhaskar told TNM.The Mylapore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deshmukh Shekhar, some Greater Chennai Corporation officials, sanitary workers, doctors and volunteers are also a part of the WhatsApp group. All of them together take care of all the quarantined individuals in the area who get added to the group.The idea is simple: the officials try to spread awareness while also creating a sense of community by helping out the quarantined individuals in whatever capacity they can. The doctors share information via voice notes and posters; they communicate guidelines and offer advice on hospital visits, precautionary measures etc.The group also has volunteers who help run errands for those in quarantine. People under home quarantine, especially women, have to do household chores while also fighting the virus. This can be twice as stressful. Hence, the volunteers help run outdoor errands.ACP Bhaskar says that he understands the kind of “anxiety” that comes with testing positive for COVID-19. It can feel deeply isolating and stressful. So, it’s benficial to have a group where people can cope with similar feelings of isolation and struggle.On the 14th day of the home quarantine, individuals are free to exit the group.ACP Bhaskar’s initiative is unique and extremely important. Mental health is as important as physical health and it’s good to see that at least some people are looking out for that.(With inputs from The News Minute)New York Chef Vikas Khanna Executes Epic Food Drive In Delhi-NCR We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.