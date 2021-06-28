Artist Designs Auto With Syringes To Create Vaccine Awareness
Goutham, a Chennai-based artist, designed the auto using old bottles and pipes.
India has started a mass-vaccination drive, and the one obstruction in its way is the hesitancy of the common citizens. A lot of people have developed misconceptions about the vaccine and its side-effects, and have refused to take the life-saving shot.
To tackle this fear of vaccines, Chennai-based artist Goutham has designed an auto-rickshaw with syringes all over it to let people know that it is completely safe to take the shot. Made from waste pipes and old plastic bottles, the auto-rickshaw is light blue in colour and looks completely different from a regular one. Goutham has previously also created COVID weapons and COVID helmets for a similar cause.
Goutham said, "Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," in a statement to ANI.
