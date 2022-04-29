Samosa Shop in Switzerland Guarantees Orgasm For Customers, Amuses Twitter
This sign for 'Sharma ji ke Samose' in Switzerland that guarantees an orgasm has gone viral.
Most of us adore samosas, right? They have a delicious filling, a crunchy exterior, and the best part, of course, is the crispy layer at the end. Anyone who says they don't like samosas obviously hasn't tried a good one yet.
There are no doubts that foodgasm exists. And a freshly made samosa is more than capable of providing you with that. A Twitter user noticed an ad poster for 'Sharmaji Ke Samose,' which promises an orgasm to its customers. Isn't it a bold claim? We'll just have to try it and decide, I guess.
This sign appears to be located in Switzerland, where it costs 9.90 Swiss francs, or 780 Indian rupees. Talk about high priced samosas!
Twitter was amused at this 'hatke' marketing technique, and here are some reactions:
