Samosa Shop in Switzerland Guarantees Orgasm For Customers, Amuses Twitter

Most of us adore samosas, right? They have a delicious filling, a crunchy exterior, and the best part, of course, is the crispy layer at the end. Anyone who says they don't like samosas obviously hasn't tried a good one yet.

There are no doubts that foodgasm exists. And a freshly made samosa is more than capable of providing you with that. A Twitter user noticed an ad poster for 'Sharmaji Ke Samose,' which promises an orgasm to its customers. Isn't it a bold claim? We'll just have to try it and decide, I guess.

This sign appears to be located in Switzerland, where it costs 9.90 Swiss francs, or 780 Indian rupees. Talk about high priced samosas!