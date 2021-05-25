"Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Sold for a Whopping $7,60,000

The popular 2007 video "Charlie Bit My Finger" has been auctioned for $7,60,000 (Rs 5,53,77,780 cr) to a user on the internet called "3fmusic". The video in question here is a widely popular home video from Britain where a toddler, Harry, is seen holding his baby brother Charlie.

In the 55-second video, Harry puts his finger into his brother's mouth, and surprisingly, the baby chews onto his finger very hard and Harry inadvertently yells, "Ow, Charlie! Ow! Charlie! That really hurt!" while the baby giggles. "Charlie bit me. And that really hurt, Charlie, and it's still hurting," adds Harry.