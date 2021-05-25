"Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Sold for a Whopping $7,60,000
"Charlie Bit My Finger," a popular 2007 home video was sold for $7,60,000 (Rs 5.53 cr) through as an NFT.
The popular 2007 video "Charlie Bit My Finger" has been auctioned for $7,60,000 (Rs 5,53,77,780 cr) to a user on the internet called "3fmusic". The video in question here is a widely popular home video from Britain where a toddler, Harry, is seen holding his baby brother Charlie.
In the 55-second video, Harry puts his finger into his brother's mouth, and surprisingly, the baby chews onto his finger very hard and Harry inadvertently yells, "Ow, Charlie! Ow! Charlie! That really hurt!" while the baby giggles. "Charlie bit me. And that really hurt, Charlie, and it's still hurting," adds Harry.
This popular video has over 883 million views on YouTube, and was recently auctioned off through an NFT, or nun-fungible token, a digital blockchain through which art is sold.
After its sale, the video will be permanently taken down from YouTube and the owner will be given exclusive access to it.
After an intense bidding war that the Davies-Carr family started when they decided to sell the video as an NFT, user 3fmusic submitted the highest bid in the final hours of the auction.
The boys in the video, Harry and his brother Charlie, are now 17 and 15 years old respectively.
The transfer of the 14-year-old home video's rights also means that the anonymous user who bought it can now create content around the video and can also have the opportunity to create parodies.
(With inputs from CBS).
