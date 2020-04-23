Chandigarh University Sets Up Scholarship for COVID-19 Warriors
The COVID-19 pandemic has been kind to no one. But it has been heartwarming to see how different people and institutions are stepping up to do their bit.
Recently, Chandigarh University announced a unique scholarship that is dedicated to those fighting at the frontline. The University has announced a ‘COVID-19 Warriors Scholarships’. Under this scheme, wards of COVID-19 warriors (like healthcare professionals, police personnel, media persons and sanitation workers) will be eligible for scholarships worth Rs 5 crores. This has been announced with the intention of honouring those who are stepping out everyday and serving their country.
Additionally, there will be 10% reservation for such students in all Undergraduate and Post-Graduate programs offered by the University. Those admitted under this category will also be eligible for 10% fee rebate for the entire duration of the course.
“COVID-19 warriors are everyday super-heroes and the entire nation owes them a tremendous debt of gratitude by taking care of the future of their children and the COVID-19 Warrior Scholarship announced by Chandigarh University is just a small attempt to recognize and express our gratefulness towards such persons who without caring about themselves are serving others because for them call of duty is paramount”Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University
Ever since the lockdown, Chandigarh University has been distributing cooked meals twice a day to 2000 needy people in Chandigarh and Mohali. Volunteers from the University have also been carrying out sanitizer distribution drives.
